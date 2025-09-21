Twenty-Point Programme chairman meets new district collector

Ongole: Chairman of the Twenty-Point Programme Implementation Committee Lanka Dinakar met the newly appointed district collector of Prakasam district P Raja Babu, at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

During their discussion, they focused on accelerating the completion of the Velugonda Project to provide water facilities for drinking, irrigation, and industrial development in the western region of Prakasam district. The project aims to supply irrigation water to 1.30 lakh acres and drinking water to residents within the next year through completion of first-phase works.

The Chairman emphasised coordination with Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and public representatives for the project’s full-scale completion. Additionally, they discussed developing Kakarla, the birthplace of music saint Tyagaraja, as a tourist destination connected to the Velugonda Project, including construction of a memorial and auditorium for musical performances. Plans for developing a tourism circuit around Cumbum lake and surrounding temples were also deliberated.

He said these initiatives would proceed with coordination from Giddaluru MLA Ashok Reddy and Tourism Corporation Chairman Nukasani Balaji, aimed at showcasing the region’s heritage to the world.