Two arrested in Tirumala empty liquor bottles case

Tirupati: Tirupati police have arrested two persons in connection with the case of empty liquor bottles found in bushes near Balaji Nagar along the outer ring road at Tirumala. The matter came to light after videos and posts went viral on social media on January 4, claiming that several empty liquor bottles were found near the police guest house area in Tirumala. Following this, a case was registered at Tirumala Two Town Police Station.

During investigation, police examined CCTV footage from the command control centre and other nearby locations. Vehicle movement, FASTag details and other technical evidence were analysed. With the help of Excise department, police traced liquor shops from where the bottles were originally purchased based on evidence found on the empty bottles.

According to a police statement, investigation revealed that Allapaka Koti, a YSRCP activist from Tirupati, allegedly conspired with others to target Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the police department. As part of the plan, old empty liquor bottles were brought from Tirupati and dumped near the bushes outside the compound wall of Kausthubham guest house in Balaji Nagar area of Tirumala.

Police said that after dumping the bottles, Koti shared the information with another accused, Naveen, who later informed Mohan Krishna, a photographer working with a vernacular daily. Mohan Krishna allegedly sent his colleagues to the spot to record videos, which were later circulated on social media.

On Wednesday, police arrested Allapaka Koti as the first accused and Mohan Krishna as the second accused. Two mobile phones used in the offence, a Swift Dzire car and a laptop were seized. The mobile phones will be sent to a forensic laboratory for examination.

The third accused, Naveen, who is said to be a YSRCP social media activist, is absconding. Special teams have been formed to trace him. Police said the role of others involved in the alleged conspiracy is under investigation.