Two-day B-Plan Model Competition 2026 held

Vijayawada: Emphasisingthe vast opportunities available for young innovators, AP Chambers Executive Vice-President Rajasekhar B said here on Monday that today’s youth must equip themselves with adaptability, digital skills, and leadership qualities to thrive in a competitive world. He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of the two-day B-Plan Model Competition 2026, a regional inter-institutional event at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education that witnessed vibrant participation from students across disciplines. Organised as a dynamic platform blending technology, culture, and innovation, the event brought together MBA and engineering students to showcase their creativity, talent, and entrepreneurial abilities. Rajasekhar highlighted that employers today are not merely looking for academic excellence but for individuals who can adapt quickly to changing environments, possess strong digital competencies, and demonstrate leadership potential.

Guest of Honour Tarun Krishna Kumar, Head of Incubation at Ratan Tata Incubation Hub, inspired students to shift their mindset from job seekers to job creators.

He stressed the importance of entrepreneurship and urged participants to focus on developing viable business model canvases that can generate employment and contribute to economic growth. Presiding over the programme, Vice-Chancellor Prof P Venkateswara Rao underscored the importance of entrepreneurship in fostering collaboration, nurturing innovation, and complementing academic initiatives. Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof AV Ratna Prasad encouraged students to think differently and act boldly, urging them to create employment opportunities rather than depend on them. Convener Prof A Sree Ram, Head of the School of Management, highlighted the need to integrate domain knowledge with practical skill sets. A total of 21 teams participated in both prototype and non-prototype business model categories under “Vision Pitch 2K26.” The initiative aims to transform ideas into impactful ventures by providing a platform for students to present scalable and sustainable business solutions.