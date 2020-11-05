Two girls went missing from Kurnool town

Kurnool: Two girls aged around 20 and 21 years have gone missing since 3rd November 2020. A case of missing was filed by the cops of 2 Town police station on Thursday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), Maheshwar Reddy, Shaik Simran of Santosh Nagar and Pushpa Latha of Narasimha Reddy Nagar were friends since intermediate. Presently Simran is pursuing her second graduation at KVR government college for women while Pushpa Latha is staying at home.

The friendship between the duo has resulted in an intimate relationship and wanted to be together forever. With the thought, both decided to run away from their houses, said Maheshwar Reddy.

Simran, who is pursuing her graduation by staying in college hostel asked Pushpa Latha to come to the college on 3rd November 2020. As advised, Pushpa Latha came to the spot fully prepared and as planned earlier the duo ran away. Later Simran left a message to her parents from the mobile of Pushpa Latha seeking an apology for leaving home forever with Pushpa Latha. "I can't live without Pushpa Latha, we want to live together and don't search for me", was the message left by Simran to her parents, Maheshwar Reddy said.

The parents of Simran and Pushpa Latha approached the police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint a case of missing was filed and taken up investigation, added the Circle Inspector, Maheshwar Reddy.