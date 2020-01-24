Two held for raping woman in Ongole

Ongole: The police have creaked the rape case of a woman who was found in unconscious condition lying on the road with her clothes stripped off at the outskirts of Ongole on Wednesday by arresting two accused in the case.

The police who reached the spot has immediately rushed the victim to RIMS where she died while undergoing treatment.

The police took the incident seriously and initiated the investigation under the supervision of Trainee IPS Jagadeesh, Ongole DSP KVVNV Prasad. As the incident happened near Chinnamalleswara colony, the police suspected the hand of the locals and took eight members into their custody. Later, they were released after confirming that they were not involved in the crime.

The police officials examined the CCTV footage in the nearby areas and collected the victim's call data, where they have found that three persons belong to Old Market center, Islampeta, and Chimakurthy area as suspects.

In the interrogation, the accused admitted the crime. After the post-mortem at RIMS hospital in Ongole, the body was handed over to the deceased family members on Thursday.