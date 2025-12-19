Two held for selling ganja, 2.5 kg contraband seized

Nandyal: Tw persons were arrested for allegedly selling ganja in the heart of Nandyal town, with the police seizing 2.5 kilograms of the contraband along with a Maruti Swift Dzire car and two mobile phones.

The arrests were made following credible information received by the police, said Nandyal Sub-Division Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) M Jawali Alphones on Thursday.

Addressing media conference, the ASP said the incident occurred on December 17 at around 1.00 pm near the First Nandi Temple Arch, close to the “Y” Junction in Nandyal town.

The prime accused, Shaik Muneer Basha (34), a resident of Peerlachavidi, Basapuram village in Gajulapalli mandal of Nandyal district, allegedly procured ganja from a person in the Araku region and transported it to Nandyal in his car.

He was reportedly caught while handing over the contraband to his relative, Shaik Mahaboob Basha (25), of the same address.

Acting on the directions of Nandyal Superintendent of Police Sunil Sheoran and under the supervision of ASP M Jawali Alphones, a police team led by Nandyal III Town Inspector E Kambagiri Ramudu conducted the operation.

The team included police staff, Deputy Tahsildar Prasad, Excise Sub-Inspector Varaprasad and mediators.

Upon inspection, the accused were found to be in illegal possession and sale of ganja.

Police seized 2.5 kg of ganja, a Maruti Swift Dzire car bearing registration number AP-40-BR-7759, and two mobile phones from the accused.

A case has been registered against them under Crime No. 173/2025, Section 20(b)(ii)(B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Nandyal III Town Police Station. Further investigation is underway, stated the ASP.