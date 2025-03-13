  • Menu
Two students drown

Narasaraopet: Two students who went to a canal at Petlurivaripalem village of Narasaraopet mandal for swimming drowned in the canal on Wednesday. According to the police, the deceased Ch Tej Kumar (19) and B Venkata Gopi (20) were studying engineering at two different private colleges.

They were residing in a room at Narasaraopet. They went to the canal for swimming. Unable to swim, they fell in the canal and drowned. Locals retrieved their bodies. Police registered the case and took up investigation.

