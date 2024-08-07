Two TDP leaders vie for MLC candidature

Visakhapatnam: Despite several candidates evincing interest in contesting as an MLC, the TDP is yet to decide the candidature for the local bodies MLC byelection.

Following a series of discussions held by the party leaders, two names are being recommended to the party high command.

The TDP leaders are still working towards selecting the right candidate who could give a tough fight against former minister Botcha Satyanarayana fielded by the YSRCP as an MLC candidate.

A few days ago, Anakapalli MP C M Ramesh held a meeting with the district cadre and finalised the name of former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana as the MLC candidate.

Similarly, another meeting was organised with the leaders of the alliance parties at TDP state president Palla Srinivasa Rao’s residence on Monday night held discussions about the probable candidate.

According to the party sources, the leaders zeroed in on former MLAs Peela Govinda Satyanarayana and Gandi Babji and recommended their names to the party leadership.

Meanwhile, the list of voters is already being prepared for the MLC polls. On the other hand, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad released a notification on Tuesday.

There are 841 voters (corporators, councillors, ZPTCs, MPTCs) across undivided Visakhapatnam district.

Of them, YSRCP has a maximum 615 votes, while the TDP has only 213 voters. However, there are 11 vacancies.

If the TDP candidate has to win, at least 200 extra votes are required. Keeping this in view, the TDP leaders are trying to attract the YSRCP supporters, including encouraging them to join the alliance party.

MLAs of alliance parties have been entrusted with the responsibility of bringing the YSRCP leaders into the TDP’s fold.

The district administration released a draft voter list with 838 voters for the MLC election. However, objections on the draft voter list will be received till 10th of this month.

The election notification was released on Tuesday and nominations will be accepted till August 13 from 11 am to 3 pm every day.

YRSCP Rajya Sabha members YV Subba Reddy and Golla Baburao asked to register their names as ex-officio members to exercise their right to vote in the MLC polls.

Meanwhile, TDP Visakhapatnam district president Gandi Babji submitted a report with names of the eligible candidates for MLC candidature to Chief Minister N Chadrababu Naidu on Tuesday.