ULBs urged to take care of sewer workers

Vijayawada: The Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD) has issued orders to the Urban Local Bodies to implement the rules related to The Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (PEMSR Act, 2013).

S Suresh Kumar, Principal Secretary, MA &UD, on Friday stated that Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, deals with the provisions of hazardous cleaning, insanitary latrine and manual scavengers, identification of Insanitary Latrines, providing sanitary latrines, identification of manual scavengers and their rehabilitation.

He said the Supreme Court issued directions on implementation of PEMSR Act, 2013, in its judgment dated October 20, 2023.

He said the Andhra Pradesh High Court emphasised the timely payment of compensation and provision of full rehabilitation measures, including employment to the spouse, education to the children, and appropriate skill training to the kin of the deceased sewer workers. In the event of a sewer or septic tank death, the kin must get compensation as per the orders.

Suresh Kumar has issued orders to the municipal commissioners to safeguard the safety and welfare of the workers and gave guidelines that are to be followed.

All cleaning operations shall be fully mechanised forthwith. He asked officials to ensure that no person is engaged in such activities, and that all cleaning operations is done using appropriate mechanical means and safety equipment & manual entry into sewers or septic tanks shall be strictly prohibited under all circumstances.

In exceptional cases where manual intervention is unavoidable, prior approval must be obtained from the concerned Commissioner of the ULB and all prescribed safety equipment must be provided in accordance with the PEMSR Act, 2013.

In the event of a sewer or septic tank death, irrespective of whether the deceased was employed directly, indirectly, or through a contractor, an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 30,00,000 shall be mandatorily paid to the next of kin by the concerned agency.

It has to be ensured that FIRs are promptly registered against any individual, agency, or contractor under Sections 5, 6, 7, and 8 of PEMSR Act, 2013 in all reported or identified instances of manual scavenging. Ensure provision of full rehabilitation of the deceased worker’s family, including: Employment to one eligible family member. Free Education to the children and skill development training and livelihood support. Set up a dedicated helpline or mechanism for reporting violations and grievances related to manual scavenging, ensuring its prompt redressal.

Suresh Kumar issued instructions to the commissioners of the Urban Local Bodies to create awareness among municipal staff, contractors, and the public on the legal prohibitions and penalties associated with manual scavenging and the rights and rehabilitation measures available to the affected persons.

He further instructed to provide training to municipal staff on safe sanitation practices and the legal obligations under the Act and Court directions.