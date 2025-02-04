Umamaheswara Rao, Durgabhavani elected as Deputy Mayors

Eluru: A meeting of the Eluru Municipal Corporation here on Monday unanimously elected 30th Division Corporator Pappu Umamaheswara Rao and 47th Division Corporator Vandanala Durgabhavani as the Deputy Mayors. The election was held under the auspices of district joint collector and Presiding Officer P Dhatri Reddy. The election process was held as per the directions of the Election Commission for the two vacant Deputy Mayor posts in the Eluru Municipal Corporation.

As many as 30 corporators attended the programme. Umamaheswara Rao and Durgabhavani filed nominations for the two vacant Deputy Mayor posts. Pappu Umamaheswara Rao was nominated for the post of Deputy Mayor by 36th Division Corporator Bhimavarapu Hemasundari and seconded by 12th Division Corporator Karri Srinivasa Rao. Durgabhavani was nominated for the post of Deputy Mayor by 37th Division Corporator Prudvi Sarada and seconded by 28th Division Corporation Tangirala Aruna.

Joint Collector Dhatri Reddy announced that Pappu Umamaheswara Rao and Vandanalu Durgabhavani, who were selected as Deputy Mayors as no other corporators filed nominations and presented certificates to them. On this occasion, Umamaheswara Rao and Durga Bhavani were congratulated by Eluru MLA Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), City Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan, Co-option member SMR Pedababu, and fellow corporators. Eluru Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhanu Pratap, Additional Commissioners and officials participated in the programme.