Union Budget disappointed AP people: MP Jayadev

Guntur: MP Galla Jayadev said the Union Budget 2023-24 disappointed the people of AP once again. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, he requested the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to approve second revised estimates of Rs 55,657 crore of Polavaram Project and release the pending dues to AP which they had already spent.

He said though the finance ministry allocated Rs 8,406 crore for Railways in AP, there is no mention about setting up of a new railway zone for AP.

He recalled that there is no mention of a railway zone in the Budget. He said this is another disappointment for the people of AP. He recalled that there is no mention of the Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project in the AP State Reorganization Act.