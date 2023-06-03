Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda to address meet in Vizag on June 8

Visakhapatnam/Vijayawada : Has the BJP central leadership decided to focus its attention on Andhra Pradesh? If the action plan of the BJP is any indication, it appears that the national party has decided to set its house in order in the state.

The first step in that direction would begin with the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah along with BJP national president J P Nadda to the port city on June 8. They would be addressing a mammoth public meeting.

Though officially it is being said that the visit of these two leaders is part of the nationwide campaign to highlight the achievements of nine years of Modi government, sources said that Amit Shah would be holding a meeting with state leaders and would give a clear direction with regard to the political stand they need to take in the state.

It may be mentioned here that the general feeling among the people and some political parties is that the BJP was adopting a soft corner towards the YSRCP. There have also been complaints that the state BJP leaders had failed to sustain the alliance between Jana Sena and the saffron party and this made Pawan Kalyan to move closer to the TDP. Pawan had gone to Delhi recently and wanted that Jana Sena, BJP and TDP should contest the elections jointly. But so far there has been no positive response from the national leaders of the BJP.

In the meantime, Pawan has decided to hit the road from June 14. In the backdrop of this, the visit of Shah assumes importance.