Live
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges check the rates on 11 February, 2025
- Gunadala Mary Matha festivities draw the devout
- T-JUDA urges for immediate crackdown on quacks
- ALC NCC cadets honoured for excellence at R-Day Parade
- RMP, PMP Assn condemns BRS for politicisation
- Essential tips to keep your locks healthy
- Harish flays harassment of RMPs, PMPs
- PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ inspires students
- Big relief for DSC-2008 candidates: HC asks govt to issue appointment orders by Feb 17
- Comedy playlet competition concludes
Just In
Union minister Puri wishes speedy recovery for Pawan
Highlights
Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri in a message posted on X wished speedy recovery of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan
Vijayawada: Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri in a message posted on X wished speedy recovery of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is suffering from viral fever. Responding to the tweet, Pawan Kalyan thanked the Union minister for his concern towards his health and added that the Union minister’s wishes brought him strength for recovery from illness.
It may be noted that Pawn Kalyan has been suffering from viral fever and spondylitis for the past one week and taking rest as per the advice of doctors. He failed to attend the recent Cabinet meeting also due to ill-health.
Next Story