  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Union minister Puri wishes speedy recovery for Pawan

Union minister Puri wishes speedy recovery for Pawan
x
Highlights

Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri in a message posted on X wished speedy recovery of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri in a message posted on X wished speedy recovery of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is suffering from viral fever. Responding to the tweet, Pawan Kalyan thanked the Union minister for his concern towards his health and added that the Union minister’s wishes brought him strength for recovery from illness.


It may be noted that Pawn Kalyan has been suffering from viral fever and spondylitis for the past one week and taking rest as per the advice of doctors. He failed to attend the recent Cabinet meeting also due to ill-health.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick