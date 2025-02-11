Union minister Puri wishes speedy recovery for Pawan

Vijayawada: Union minister of petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri in a message posted on X wished speedy recovery of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is suffering from viral fever. Responding to the tweet, Pawan Kalyan thanked the Union minister for his concern towards his health and added that the Union minister’s wishes brought him strength for recovery from illness.

Heartfelt thanks to the Hon'ble Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Sri @HardeepSPuri Ji, for your kind concern and warm wishes. Your words have given me immense strength - @PawanKalyan https://t.co/U1fr8HHWp3 — Deputy CMO, Andhra Pradesh (@APDeputyCMO) February 10, 2025





It may be noted that Pawn Kalyan has been suffering from viral fever and spondylitis for the past one week and taking rest as per the advice of doctors. He failed to attend the recent Cabinet meeting also due to ill-health.