UPHC employees forced to go hungry during every festival

Vijayawada: While Sankranti celebrations are underway across the country, Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) employees across the State are still waiting for their salaries, leading to deep disappointment and anguish. Even as of January 10, salaries have not been released, causing severe distress among employees.

When questioned about the delay in salary payments, officials at the Commissioner’s office are reportedly unable to provide clear information, further increasing anxiety among the workforce. UPHC employees, who already receive very low wages, are facing serious financial difficulties during the festive season due to repeated delays in salary disbursement, affecting their families as well.

The failure to release salaries on time during major festivals such as Dasara, Diwali, and now Sankranti clearly reflects the discriminatory attitude of the government towards UPHC employees, the union alleged.

The UPHC Employees’ Union has demanded that the coalition government immediately implement the assurances given in its election manifesto. These include introduction of HR policy for UPHC employees, ensuring job security, merging UPHCs with PHCs, mandatory payment of salaries on the 1st of every month, and strict implementation of a leave policy.

The union warned that if the State government, the Principal Secretary of health department, and the Commissioner of Family Welfare (CFW) fail to respond promptly and resolve the legitimate issues of UPHC employees, a State-wide agitation programme will be announced after Sankranti, warned convener Raja Ratna Raju and State general secretary J Simhachalam.