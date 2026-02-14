US immigration attorney highlights visa pressures

Vijayawada: US Immigration Attorney Nadadur S Kumar outlined the rapidly changing US immigration landscape and the growing challenges faced by Indian students, professionals, investors and families.

He focused on tightening visa policies, long green card backlogs and the rising relevance of EB-5 immigrant investor programme, particularly in the context of the newly announced Indo-US trade agreement and increased global scrutiny of immigration.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Nadadur S Kumar said Indian applicants are experiencing unprecedented delays and heightened scrutiny across visa categories. He noted that F-1 student visa approvals have reportedly declined sharply due to stricter consular review, advising students to apply to established institutions and maintain clean records.

He also pointed to significant changes in H-1B programme, including higher employer costs and a revised lottery system favouring advanced degrees and higher wages.

With lengthy employment-based green card wait times for Indians, Kumar described the EB-5 programme as a viable alternative, highlighting structured $800,000 regional centre investments that can provide a pathway to permanent residency and faster work authorisation within United States.