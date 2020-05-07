Using umbrella made mandatory to buy liquor in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: After the violation of physical distance rule in front of liquor shops for two consecutive days, the district administration has imposed umbrella rule from Wednesday onwards. As part of lockdown relaxation, liquor shops were opened after 43 days on Monday. Boozers, eager to purchase liquor, had gathered in front of shops across the district by violating physical distance. Both police and excise officials were unable to

enforce queue lines and physical distance rules. On Tuesday also, boozers were not in a mood to maintain physical distance forcing the district administration impose umbrella rule as must for sale of liquor. As per the rule, customers must stand in the queue in front of wine shop by carrying umbrella.

With this rule, physical distance is being maintained among customers automatically. Out of the total 186 shops, 180 opened across the district. Huge demand was witnessed on first day Monday and Rs 4,53,29,000 worth of liquor was sold in single day.