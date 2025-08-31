Live
- Exploring the many facets of Mahakavi Bharathi
- The rise of rooftop farming in urban India
- Public urged to follow police regulations during Ganesh immersion
- NFDC partners with Australian institutions to boost film collaboration and archival exchange
- Rihanna marks 20 years in music: A journey of hits and gratitude
- Govt reforms, fiscal discipline led to higher GDP growth: India Inc
- Anjaneyulu’s services to DIPR remembered
- From leader-in-waiting to laggard: India’s thorium dilemma in energy mix
- Time for India Inc to share burden of Trump tariffs on economy
- Karana Rama Nandan announces laptop rewards for top rankers
USO Inter-Schools Fest 2025 brochure released
Highlights
Tirupati: Information brochure for USO Inter-Schools Fest 2025 was released at Viswam Sainik Navodaya Coaching Institute, Tirupati on Saturday by USO...
Tirupati: Information brochure for USO Inter-Schools Fest 2025 was released at Viswam Sainik Navodaya Coaching Institute, Tirupati on Saturday by USO Vice-President KV Thyagarajan and Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy.
The fest will be held on September 22 at Viswam High School, Jeevakona, featuring competitions in painting, elocution, folk dance, drama, and science exhibition for students of Classes VI to X.
Next Story