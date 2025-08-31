  • Menu
USO Inter-Schools Fest 2025 brochure released
Tirupati: Information brochure for USO Inter-Schools Fest 2025 was released at Viswam Sainik Navodaya Coaching Institute, Tirupati on Saturday by USO Vice-President KV Thyagarajan and Academic Director N Viswachandan Reddy.

The fest will be held on September 22 at Viswam High School, Jeevakona, featuring competitions in painting, elocution, folk dance, drama, and science exhibition for students of Classes VI to X.

