Utilise govt welfare schemes, tribal communities urged

Kurnool: During the World Tribal Day celebrations, district Collector P Ranjith Basha urged tribal communities to take full advantage of government welfare programmes. Speaking at the Sunayana Auditorium on Saturday, he highlighted that the day, observed annually on August 9, raises awareness of tribal culture and rights, aiming to address their issues through focused government action.

Drawing from his past experience as the Director of Tribal Welfare Department, the Collector recalled that 508 tandas were declared panchayats in a single day, enabling local self-governance. He also noted that in 2018–19, the state received 11 national awards for laying CC roads in small tandas. This year, Kurnool leads the State by laying CC roads worth Rs 120 crore, providing connectivity to 14 previously isolated villages, with plans for the remaining 15 underway.

The Collector also shared successes in education and social welfare. Tribal welfare schools achieved an impressive 94% pass rate in Class 10, surpassing the district average of 86%. He encouraged tribal students to pursue education diligently, emphasizing its importance for their future. Additionally, he mentioned that Rs 8 crore was spent on repairing social welfare hostels, and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Kurnool secured Rs 4 crore in compensation and jobs for victims, a first for the state. He assured tribal leaders that his administration would address their concerns and help communities fully benefit from available schemes.

Pattikonda MLA KE Shyam Kumar also spoke, noting that tandas with a tribal population of 500 were declared village panchayats, which brought self-administration and panchayat funds to these areas. He pledged to resolve fluoride contamination by establishing RRO plants and encouraged students to find inspiration in successful professionals.

He also highlighted the Palle Kranti scheme, which offers a 100% subsidy for ST beneficiaries to set up solar plants. The event concluded with awards for top-performing tribal students and the felicitation of tribal association leaders.