Vallabhaneni Vamsi booked under various sections including SC/ST atrocity
Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, a former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and leader of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), was arrested by Andhra Pradesh police in Hyderabad and subsequently taken to Vijayawada. The arrest follows the registration of multiple cases against him, including serious allegations under various sections and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
According to sources, the Padamata police have filed an FIR against Vallabhaneni Vamsi under Section 86/2025, and further charges include IPC sections 140, 308, and 351, along with SC and ST sections 3 and 5. The ongoing investigations will determine the course of action in this high-profile case, which has drawn significant attention within the state.