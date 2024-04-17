  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vamsikrishna Srinivas Receives B-Form from Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan for Southern Constituency Alliance

Vamsikrishna Srinivas Receives B-Form from Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan for Southern Constituency Alliance
x
Highlights

Vamsi krishna Srinivas, the joint MLA candidate of the Southern Constituency Alliance, was recently presented with the B-Form by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Vamsi krishna Srinivas, the joint MLA candidate of the Southern Constituency Alliance, was recently presented with the B-Form by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. Srinivas is contesting in the assembly circle from the southern constituency of Visakha.

The ceremony took place at the Janasena headquarters, where Srinivas expressed his gratitude to the people of the South Constituency for their support. He confidently stated that he would emerge victorious with a significant majority in the upcoming elections.

Srinivas also extended his thanks to Pawan Kalyan, as well as other party leaders and elders, for entrusting him with this important opportunity. The event highlighted the unity and strength of the alliance, as they prepare to compete in the upcoming election.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X