Vamsikrishna Srinivas Receives B-Form from Janasena Chief Pawan Kalyan for Southern Constituency Alliance
Vamsi krishna Srinivas, the joint MLA candidate of the Southern Constituency Alliance, was recently presented with the B-Form by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan. Srinivas is contesting in the assembly circle from the southern constituency of Visakha.
The ceremony took place at the Janasena headquarters, where Srinivas expressed his gratitude to the people of the South Constituency for their support. He confidently stated that he would emerge victorious with a significant majority in the upcoming elections.
Srinivas also extended his thanks to Pawan Kalyan, as well as other party leaders and elders, for entrusting him with this important opportunity. The event highlighted the unity and strength of the alliance, as they prepare to compete in the upcoming election.