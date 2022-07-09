Vanapamula: Maarpu conducts free medical camp

Vanapamula (Krishna District): MAARPU Trust, a charitable organisation and Kamineni Hospitals Rural Health Outreach programme jointly organised a free medical camp at Vanapamula village near Gudivada in Krishna district on Friday.

The charitable organisation Maarpu was formed by the progeny of freedom fighters Ravuri Arjuna Rao and his spouse Manorama. Maarpu has been undertaking various service programmes throughout the year.

Free consultation was conducted by specialist doctors along with cardiac investigations, ECG, eye check-up and routine blood investigations. Free medicines were also distributed after doctor check-up by Maarpu Trust.

Referral linkages and free check-ups on referrals would also be provided on a case to case basis. The free medical camp witnessed participation of inhabitants of villages of Vanapamula, Korripadu and Jamidintikurru. As many as 257 persons availed the medical camp.