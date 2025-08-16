Varalakshmi Vratam celebrated with grandeur

Dokiparru (Gudlavalleru): Hundreds of women gathered here on Friday for the grand Mass Varalakshmi Vratam at Sri Bhusameta Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam in Dokiparru Maha Kshetram.

The event, held on the final Friday of the auspicious Sravana month, was a spectacular display of devotion and tradition.

The temple, beautifully adorned with colourful lights and fresh flowers, was a sight to behold. The rituals began in the evening and continued late into the night. Sudha Reddy, the temple’s founder-trustee, along with her family, including organisers Kommareddy Bapireddy and Vijaya Bhaskaramma, participated in the rituals alongside a large congregation of devotees. Special arrangements were made to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for everyone, with pooja materials sponsored and provided by trustees PV Krishnareddy and Sudha Reddy.

According to Vedic scholars present at the event, the Varalakshmi Vratam is a deeply significant ritual dedicated to Goddess Varalakshmi, the consort of Lord Vishnu and the Goddess of prosperity and well-being. It is a long-standing tradition at Dokiparru Maha Kshetram to conduct this Vratam on the fourth Friday of Sravana, seeking blessings for prosperity, good fortune, and marital bliss.

The day’s celebrations also included a Lakshmi Yagam and a Maha Shanti Homam in the morning. Following the evening rituals, Prasadam was distributed to all the devotees.