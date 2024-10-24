Live
- Memories of cyclone Phailin still haunt people of Ganjam
- Thermo Fisher signs MoU with Telangana govt
- Intellectuals push for more vibrant bond between Telangana & Turkey
- TRS TO BRS TO MRS...Will name-change gamble pay dividends in Maha poll battle?
- Prabhas Unveils Motion Poster for ‘The Raja Saab’ on His 45th Birthday
- Book KTR under SC/ST Atrocities Act : Congress
- Minister assures justice on Jagtial’s ‘political’ murder
- CM attends Priyanka Gandhi’s nomination filing
- Mangrove forest likely to reduce cyclone’s impact
- Hordes of unemployed youth flock to 'Meet Your Minister'
Just In
Vedic studies impart highest education says Kanchi Seer
Pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham HH Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy stated Vedic education is superior to all other educations.
Tirumala : Pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham HH Sri Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy stated Vedic education is superior to all other educations. During a religious discourse to the students of Dharmagiri Veda Vigyan Peetham on Wednesday, he said Vedic students should work hard for the preservation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma and Vedic culture for future generations.
Vijayendra Saraswati said that culture, traditions, temples and practices are important for students studying Vedas. ‘To know Dharma, it is necessary to know Vedas. India is a country guided by the values taught by great saints and sages,’ he said, adding that good will happen to future generations only when the meaning of Vedas is widely propagated. The seer called for efforts to develop temples in every village of the country on par with Tirumala temple.
Dharmagiri Veda Vijnana Peetham Principal Kuppa Siva Subrahmanya Avadhani, TTD Special Officer Dharmagiri Vijaya Lakshmi, teachers and large number of students of the institute were present.