Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy couple denies rumours on party change
The NDA MP candidate for Nellore Parliament, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, and MLA of Kovuru, Prashanthi Reddy, have recently addressed false propaganda claiming that they are leaving the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In a press conference at VPR House in Nellore, the couple clarified that the rumors of them rejoining YCP are completely untrue.

According to Prabhakar Reddy, the false campaigns circulating on social media are an attempt to mislead the public and create doubt among their supporters. He emphasized that they have no intentions of leaving TDP, as they are contesting on behalf of the party with full dedication. Prashanthi Reddy added that the propaganda is a result of their opponents being unable to accept their growing popularity and impending success in the upcoming elections.

The couple assured that there is no discord within TDP and that they have the full support and respect of the party members. They urged their supporters to remain focused on their goal of winning the election and not be swayed by the false information being spread against them.

In conclusion, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and Prashanthi Reddy reaffirmed their commitment to TDP and called on their followers to continue working towards their victory in the upcoming elections.

