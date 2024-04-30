Amit Shah video morphing case: Delhi cops summon Revanth

Hyderabad: Delhi Police on Monday summoned Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to appear before the Cyber Crime Unit on May 1 in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has been asked to appear with his mobile phone allegedly used for posting the fake video on X.

While the Union Minister in one of his poll campaigns said that the Centre was committed to abolish reservation quota for Muslims as it was based on religion, the fake video shows Shah saying that the government was committed to scrap all reservations. This had gone viral on social media.

A team from Delhi Police went to Gandhi Bhavan on Monday and served the notice to individuals who tweeted this fake video. Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR against Revanth and other Congress social media activists after two complaints were received by BJP and another from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The case has been registered under Sections 153, 153A, 465, 469, and 171G of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66C of the Information Technology (IT) Act, officials said that the matter was under investigation and trying to trace the origin of the video and people responsible for posting it.

According to the FIR, the MHA, in its complaint, stated that it has been found that “some doctored videos are being circulated by users of Facebook and X”. “The video seems to be doctored, spreading misleading information with the intention of creating disharmony among communities which is likely to affect public tranquility and public order issues,” the FIR noted. A report was attached with the complaint containing details of links and handles from the doctored videos of the Home Minister to the notices that were served on Revanth Reddy.

