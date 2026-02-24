VEMU students win first prize at national hackathon
Chittoor: Students of Vemu Institute of Technology secured first place at the three-day national-level hackathon ‘Code Snagaram’ held at Alliance University, Bengaluru.
The team comprising Reddivari Jahnavi, C Ashwis, SL Ram Charan Teja, J Madhan and K Giridhar developed an AI-based solution on ‘Digital Safety & Cyber-Hygiene for Women’, focusing on early threat detection, abuse reporting, and misinformation tracking.
They won first prize with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and also received Best UI/UX Design Award with an additional cash prize of Rs 10,000.
Principal Dr Naveen Kilari and Chairman Dr K Chandrasekhar Naidu congratulated the students on their outstanding achievement.
Aishwarya Sakhuja opens up on healing and embracing her true self
Taking to Instagram, the actress penned an introspective note about becoming more patient with her healing journey and allowing herself to grow without shrinking her thoughts. She emphasised that strength does not always manifest as intensity, but sometimes as quiet restraint.