VEMU students win first prize at national hackathon

Chittoor: Students of Vemu Institute of Technology secured first place at the three-day national-level hackathon ‘Code Snagaram’ held at Alliance University, Bengaluru.

The team comprising Reddivari Jahnavi, C Ashwis, SL Ram Charan Teja, J Madhan and K Giridhar developed an AI-based solution on ‘Digital Safety & Cyber-Hygiene for Women’, focusing on early threat detection, abuse reporting, and misinformation tracking.

They won first prize with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and also received Best UI/UX Design Award with an additional cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Principal Dr Naveen Kilari and Chairman Dr K Chandrasekhar Naidu congratulated the students on their outstanding achievement.