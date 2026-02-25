Devotee gifts home to Lord Jagannath

Berhampur: In a rare blend of faith, sacrifice and spiritual surrender, a devout woman of Paralakhemundi in Gajapati district has dedicated her residence to Lord Jagannath, turning a personal dwelling into an offering of devotion. Kanak Prabha Patra, a resident of Sunari Sahi in Gajapati district headquarters, donated her house to the New Jagannath Temple Construction Committee following what she described as a divine message received in a dream.

Her late husband, Satya Narayan Patra, was an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath and an active member of the temple construction committee. Having no children, he had for long cherished a desire to donate his house for the sacred cause and spent much of his time serving the temple during his lifetime.

After his demise last year, Kanak Prabha was living alone. According to sources, she repeatedly dreamt of Lord Jagannath, who, in a recent vision, conveyed that her husband’s cherished wish should be fulfilled and the house be dedicated for the temple’s construction.

Moved by what she believed to be the divine command and her husband’s unfulfilled spiritual resolve, Kanak Prabha visited the Jagannath temple at Paralakhemundi on Sunday and formally handed over the ownership of her residence to the deity, accepting Lord Jagannath as her eternal son.

The noble act drew deep appreciation from devotees and members of the construction committee. Committee member Durga Madhav Panigrahi and others present expressed gratitude, describing the donation as a shining example of faith, sacrifice and devotion that would inspire many.

The offering, born out of a dream and fulfilled through devotion, has added a new chapter of spiritual grace to the sacred journey of the temple’s construction.