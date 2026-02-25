Naveen targets State govt’s ‘anti-farmer policies’

Bhubaneswar: The Opposition Biju Janata (BJD) on Tuesday held a massive demonstration of farmers at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar over the State government’s alleged anti-farmer policies and the deteriorating law-and-order situation. Thousands of BJD workers and leaders gathered at the Master Canteen Square and later in a rally reached the Lower PMG, where a huge meeting was held.

Addressing the gathering, BJD president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik slammed the BJP-led State government, raising serious concerns over alleged irregularities in mandis and the deteriorating law and order situation in the State. Patnaik alleged that while the present government is raising the slogan of “Jai Kisan” (hail the farmers), its actions reflect “Bhago Kisan” (run away, farmers). The BJD supremo said a government cannot function on stories and speeches; it must deliver through concrete action.

“This government will soon complete its two years in office. However, it has failed both in decision-making and implementation. During elections, they used to make tall promises, but none have been fulfilled,” alleged Patnaik. Highlighting the pro-farmer policies of the previous BJD government, he noted that a separate agriculture budget was introduced, the farmer welfare KALIA (Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation) scheme was implemented, credit support was ensured, and irrigation facilities were expanded for farmers.

The BJD chief further alleged that farmers are not getting fertilisers on time, the paddy procurement is not being carried out properly, and the illegal practices of “katni-chhatni” (deductions in paddy weight) are on the rise. He said farmers are not receiving payments on time, and when they raise complaints, the government dismisses their concerns as false. Patnaik stated that he had written to the government urging it to sincerely fulfil its electoral promises and resolve farmers’ issues.

Raising concerns over the law-and-order situation, Patnaik said no one in the State feels safe. He alleged that women are not secure, and youth are not getting employment opportunities. He also criticised the repeated examination paper leaks, stating that the government has failed to conduct even a single examination properly.

“People need service, not speeches from politicians. A government cannot run on narratives; it must deliver results,” said Patnaik, affirming that the BJD will continue its fight for farmers’ rights till the government awakes from its deep slumber.