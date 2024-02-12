Venkatagiri: Replacement of YSRCP in-charge may benefit TDP

Nellore: The decision of YSR Congress Party in nominating Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy by replacing sitting MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy in Venkatagiri Assembly constituency seems to have turned into a boon for TDP. Sources say that TDP is contemplating to give ticket to Kurumonda Ramakrishna who is a businessman-cum politician.

He belongs to Kamma community and is from Pathanalapadu village in Dakkili mandal. He is also a senior leader in TDP and party in-charge of Venkatagiri for the last 5 years.

He was elected twice from Venkatagiri constituency. He has defeated Congress candidate Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi in 2009 elections by a majority of 6,776 votes and YSRCP nominee Kommi Lakshmaiah Naidu with a majority of 5,635 votes in 2014 elections.

However, Kurukonda Ramakrishna was defeated by Anam Ramanarayana Reddy with a huge margin of 38,720 votes in 2019 elections. Ramanarayana Reddy secured 1,09, 204 votes, while Ramakrishna got 70, 484 votes.

Merger of Rapur constituency from where Anam won twice with the support of Reddy community with Venkatagiri Assembly constituency coupled with sympathy for YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s family helped Anam win from Venkatagiri in 2019.

But now political equations are entirely different as the ruling YSRCP lost the credibility among people after appointing Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy in place of Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

In recent TDP's 'Raa-Kadili Raa' public meeting organised at Venkatagiri, Ramanarayana Reddy who addressed the meeting narrated the reasons on why he joined TDP after he was shunted out from YSRCP. There is high anti-incumbency factor here as this constituency has been ignored by the ruling party in terms of development.

Another factor is that YSRCP nominee Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy, son of former Chief Minister late N Janardhan Reddy, is an outsider as he hails from Vakadu mandal in Guduru Assembly constituency.

Naderumalli Janardhan Reddy contested as Congress candidate against Nallapureddy Chandrasekhar Reddy (TDP) and won the seat with a majority of 19,141 votes in 1989 elections.

Later his wife Nedurumalli Rajyalakshmi (Congress) contested and got elected in 2004 elections.

However, now theTDP is making all out efforts to win from here in the ensuing elections. This constituency comprises of Kaluvaya, Rapuru, Sydapuram, Dakkili, Balayapalle and Venkatagiri mandals and has 2,49,253 voters.