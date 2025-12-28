Venom is spit through cinema to propagate vested interests

Visakhapatnam: The one that is quite apparent is ‘lotus’ but what needs to be targeted is elimination of its roots, says actor Prakash Raj. Referring to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the actor, who came to the city to take part in the ‘Shramik Utsav’ hosted by Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) as chief guest on Saturday, wondered whether any two persons from the 100-year-old socio-cultural and nationalist organisation took part in the freedom struggle. “RSS has no respect for women. Is there any woman who is part of the organisation?” he asked.

The versatile actor lauded the efforts of trade unions for launching agitations and waging relentless battles for the sake of workers and society. “Their struggles might not give results overnight. But they will certainly yield positive outcomes over a period of time because there is no defeat for the sweat (chamata chukkaki otami ledu),” he highlights, suggesting that lending voice to the people and launching agitations to question the government have to continue.

About the current political scenario, Prakash Raj says that only ‘two’ persons have been benefited in the country for the past few years. “They will collude with the government and rule the people. But those who question the government will either be put behind the bars or have to be prepared for ED raids. Who is permanent in the system? People or the leaders elected by the people?” he questioned.

Earlier, Central and state governments were different, Prakash Raj mentions. “But now they are being sold to one another. Even the film industry and media follow suit. There is so much of ‘mean politics’ in play and the government is not bothered about the welfare of the people,” he expresses concern.

Responding to a query posed by The Hans India about how films such as ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘The Kerala Story’ and ‘Dhurandhar’ have been toeing the right-wing line generating propaganda films in the garb of freedom of creativity, the actor says, “People are certain to get influenced by cinema. But even the medium is being used as the government’s weapon to instigate communal differences. Apparently, crores of rupees are being invested in the film industry to make this a reality. For their vested interest and mere survival, they continue to spit venom through movies and campaign the content they wanted to. They will not step back from promoting communal disharmony and a bundle of lies because the one who is ruling the country is a ‘thief’,” Prakash Raj said. Expressing concern over recent Maoist encounters, Prakash Raj opines that ideologies might differ but they can always be sorted out over discussions. “However, encountering them is not the right move,” he underlines.

When asked about the growing pan-India popularity of Kannada film industry through its larger-than-life sequels such as ‘KGF’ and ‘Kantara’, Prakash Raj attributes the increasing visibility of Kannada film industry to the new generation of filmmakers. “But there is a need to sustain the visibility in the long run as well,” the actor opines.

About iBomma Immadi Ravi’s arrest and actor Shivaji’s derogatory remarks about women, Prakash Raj stresses that those committing offences should not be encouraged, adding that women have to be respected and that men need to come out of their ‘templated thoughts’ about women.