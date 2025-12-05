ACB Arrests Ranga Reddy Survey Assistant Director Srinivasulu for Huge Illegal Assets

The ACB has arrested Konatha Srinivasulu, the Assistant Director of Survey and Land Records in Ranga Reddy district, for owning property far beyond his income.

Raids and Seizures

ACB teams raided seven places linked to him—his flat in My Home Bhooja, and the houses of his relatives and benamis in Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet.

During these searches, officials found:

A plot in Rayadurgam

Agricultural lands in Karnataka (11 acres), Anantapur (11 acres), Mahabubnagar (4 acres) and Narayanpet (3 acres)

₹5 lakh cash

1.6 kg gold and 770 grams silver

Two cars

A food processing unit and a rice mill in Narayanpet

Office Check

ACB also searched his office at the Ranga Reddy Collectorate.

Career Background

Srinivasulu worked for many years in the former Ranga Reddy and Mahabubnagar districts. He served as a surveyor, Deputy Inspector and later as Assistant Director. He also had additional charge of the Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

Allegations

Officials say he:

Changed survey numbers

Made false survey reports

Helped convert government land into private property

He already had a criminal case earlier for giving false information to the High Court. Another complaint accused him of supporting illegal constructions on Errakunta land in Nizampet.