Vidya Deevena in April, Rythu Bharosa in May : Perni Nani

Amaravati: Minister for information and public relations Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Wednesday released welfare calendar for the financial year 2021-22.

According to the calendar, the first phase of Jagananna Vasati Deevena and Jagananna Vidya Deevena along with zero-interest loans for farmers and women self-help groups will be provided in April 2021. Similarly, Phase-1 of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Matsyakara Bharosa, diesel subsidy for the fishermen and crop insurance for kharif 2020 will be given in May 2021. In June YSR Cheyutha and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka will be implemented. In July, second phase of Jaganannna Vidya Deevena, YSR Kapu Nestam and YSR Vahana Mitra will be taken up.

In August 2021, zero interest loans for farmers for kharif 2020, Industrial incentives to MSME sector, Nethanna Nestam and compensation for AgriGold victims will be paid. YSR Aasara for 2021 will be issued in September, followed by second phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Chedodu and Jagananna Thodu in October 2021.

The new scheme, EBC Nestam for the women of upper castes, will be implemented in November 2021.

Second phase of Jagananna Vasati Deevena, third phase of Jagananna Vidya Deevena and YSR Law Nestham will take place in December 2021. In January 2022, third phase of YSR Rythu Bharosa, Jagananna Ammavodi and enhancement of Pension Kanuka will be taking place, where Rs 2,500 will be given every month instead of Rs 2250. In February 2022, the final tranche of Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be released, he said.



