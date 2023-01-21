Vigilance raids on mineral water plants in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (NTR District): The Vigilance & Enforcement department officials conducted surprise raids on mineral water plants across the State after receiving a number of complaints that the plants are functioning without proper permissions and selling unsafe / substandard water to the public. The officials raided around 81 mineral/RO water plants in the State.

During the raid, they noticed that almost all the inspected water plants were not testing groundwater, water parameters and pH etc on a daily basis.

"No labs and lab equipment are maintained / established as per the norms in almost all the water plants that we inspected. BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards Act) certificate was not obtained by 46 out of 81 water plants. Most of the water plants are not maintained in hygienic conditions. Most of the water plants have not obtained trade license and requisite certificates from FSSA/ISI, Public Health dept., Groundwater department & Pollution Control Board. NOC/permission not obtained from Industries dept by 19 out of 81 water plants. Certain mineral water plants failed to conduct periodical tests and no records were available pertaining to stock or sales in 52 out of 81 water plants. Water is being packed in polythene packets without manufacturing date, price, usage date and batch number in most of the water plants," the vigilance officers informed.

They further stated that appropriate action against the mineral water plant owners who have violated the licensing conditions and doing business without license would be initiated by the concerned department.