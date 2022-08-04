Vijayasai Reddy chairs Rajya Sabha

Vijayawada: For the first time after he was appointed as the panel chiarman of the Rajya Sabha, YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy conducted the session of Rajya Sabha on Thursday by sitting in Rajya Sabha chairman seat.

When the session started on Thursday morning, the Congress and other opposition MPs raised slogans and tried to interrupt the session after ministers started replying to the questions raised by the MPs.

Again when the session restarted in the afternoon, the members of the Congress, the TMC, the Shiv Sena and the AAP raised slogans and rushed towards podium denouncing the Central government's misusing of Enforcement Directorate and other investigating agencies. Meanwhile, replying to a question raised by MP Vijayasai Reddy, Union minister of Law Kiran Rijiju said 12 fast track courts were set up in Andhra Pradesh for speedy hearing of cases of atrocities on women and children.

The Union minister said six vacancies of judge posts in AP High Court are yet to be filled. He said the number of judges in the High Court stands at 31 at present and six vacancies are yet to be filled. However, no recommendations received from the High Court collegiums for filling six vacancies.