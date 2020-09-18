Vijayasai Reddy demands CBI inquiry on Amaravati land scam, says there is no need to issue stay

YSRCP parliamentary party leader Vijayasai Reddy said the High Court had no jurisdiction under Section 19 (3) of the Anti-Corruption Act to issue stay on Amaravati land scam case. He suggested that the court could hand over the case to the CBI if it did not have faith in the state police. He questioned why the Andhra Pradesh High Court should stay the Amaravati land scam case.

He said that everyone is equal before the law and that their government's aim was to investigate the corruption committed by Chandrababu Naidu in his regime and deposit the fund in the public treasury. He said his government is doing this to protect the interests of the weaker sections. YSR Congress party MP Margani Bharat said it was unfortunate that the court had stayed the capital land scam. The case was asked to be given to the CBI for investigation. CBI wants probe into Fibernet scam.



On the other hand, MP Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu ask that why the court which has been directing the small cases to the CBI is issuing stay on the case, which has been inquired by cabinet sub-committee and set up a SIT. He said they are urging centre to lift the restrictions on the media and hand over the Amaravati land scam to the CBI.



YSRCP MPs on Thursday held a dharna at the Delhi Parliament premises and protested with placards near the Gandhi statue demanding central government to launch CBI inquiry into Amaravati land scam, fiber grid scam. The MPs also alleged that the judicial system in the state acting biased. YSRCP MP emphasised that they are not against any judge instead just making a point on gag order issued by the court on media channels.

