Vijayasai Reddy participates in Budget discussion, says it is disappointing for AP

The debate on the Union Budget continued in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. While participating in the discussion YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader, MP V. Vijayasai Reddy said that the budget introduced by the Center was disappointing. He said it was the worst budget in respect to Andhra Pradesh state. He said that not only centre states should also need Aathma Nirbar. Vijayasai Reddy alleged that the share of states tax has been reduced in the name of cess and surcharges and opined that the share of tax has been reduced by 40 percent on petrol.



Vijayasai Reddy further stated the details of the taxes and shares in Rajya Sabha. He said Andhra Pradesh's share was 6.9 percent between 2010-2015 and asserted that it fell to 4.3 percent by 2015-2020. He said the AP government was spending 5.9 percent on agriculture while the centre is spending only 3.9 percent.



The YSRCP MP further claimed that Andhra Pradesh spends 11.8 percent on education, which is greater than what the Centre spends with 2.6 percent. He said the state was spending more than the center even in financial difficulties. Vijayasai Reddy said the Centre was showing stepmotherly love for the Andhra Pradesh government.