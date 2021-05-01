Vijayawada: 1k bottles of liquor smuggled from TS seized, 4 held

Vijayawada: Liquor traders are adopting innovative methods for liquor smuggling from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.

The Special Enforcement Bureau team arrested four persons near Nandigama while they were transporting 1000 liquor bottles by hiding the same under the seat of the car, engine and car doors.

Special Enforcement Bureau superintendent Vivek speaking to media in Nandigama said that the police during the search at the check-post near Anasagam, noticed that the liquor bottles and seized the liquor and vehicles.

He said the accused purchased the liquor bottles in Suryapet in Telangana and was transporting to Nandigama for the sale.

As per the instructions of the district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu and supervision of Additional SP Vakul Jindal, the Enforcement Bureau team seized the liquor bottles and apprehended four persons. They were produced in the court in Nandigama, said SP Vivek.

He said the Enforcement Bureau is keeping vigil on the check-posts and other places to prevent liquor being smuggled from Telangana.