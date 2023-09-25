Vijayawada: Accolades to classical Kuchipudi dance items

Vijayawada: Drusya Vedika Samskrutika Seva Samstha, an audience club conducting monthly programmes for their members and invitees, organised a cultural programme consisting of dance and drama on Sunday at Velidandla Hanumantharaya Grandhalayam hall.

The disciples of Dr Usha Madhavi, Sirimuvva Nritya Niketan, Vijayawada, Siri Chalikonda, Ridhi Lakhyani, Naga Saathwika, Sahitya, Shanmukhapriaya, Sai Sahasra, Monisha and Vasudha performed the classical Kuchipudi dance items like “Bkhajamaanasa Vigneswaramanisam’’, “Kalalaku jananivi nuvve talli”, “Chakkani talliki changu bhala” and “Garudagamana tava”. As the dance items are popular, the audience enjoyed them.

The second part of the cultural programme was a playlet “Malli Kalasi Jeeviddam” staged by Sri Krishna Telugu Theatre Arts, New Delhi. The writer Sarada Prasanna emphasized the need for affection between the wife and husband. He also envisaged the memories of the past in their old age. As this is a present day concept, it touched the audience. Ravali Ramesh, Lolla Sriramachandra Murthy, Sanjay Acharya, Gutala Santakumari and AK Sri Devi moulded themselves into the characters and received appreciations from the gathering. This play was directed by Dwadasi Venkata Chandra Sekhar.

On this occasion, noted artiste and director Tammina Madhukumar was presented an award in the name of Late Voruganti Prabhakar, a noted theatre artiste and cultural activist. Samanthapudi Narasaraju was the chief guest of the meeting and it was presided over by Dr P Himasagara Chandra Murthy.

The programme was conducted by Borra Naren,

E Ramesh Babu, Kathi Syam Prasad and R Satyanarayana Raju.