Vijayawada: Blood donation camp on Jan 26

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) in association with Life Share Blood Bank will be organising a blood donation camp on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day at Hotel Fortune Murali Park here, said president of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he invited the general public who wish to donate blood to come and donate blood to save someone’s life. Donating blood once in a while will help the donor reap many benefits such as reducing the risk of cancer, increase in the production of red blood cells, lowering the cholesterol level, helps in weight loss, aids in fighting haemochromatosis and makes the donor psychologically rejuvenated. The AP Chambers requested the members of the general public to utilise the opportunity and do your part to help someone in need.