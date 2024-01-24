  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Blood donation camp on Jan 26

Vijayawada: Blood donation camp on Jan 26
x
Blood Donation helps save lives, but not all can donate it.
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) in association with Life Share Blood Bank will be organising a blood donation camp on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day at Hotel Fortune Murali Park here, said president of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao.

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) in association with Life Share Blood Bank will be organising a blood donation camp on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day at Hotel Fortune Murali Park here, said president of AP Chambers Potluri Bhaskar Rao.

In a statement here on Tuesday, he invited the general public who wish to donate blood to come and donate blood to save someone’s life. Donating blood once in a while will help the donor reap many benefits such as reducing the risk of cancer, increase in the production of red blood cells, lowering the cholesterol level, helps in weight loss, aids in fighting haemochromatosis and makes the donor psychologically rejuvenated. The AP Chambers requested the members of the general public to utilise the opportunity and do your part to help someone in need.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X