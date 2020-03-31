Vijayawada: Divi Labs donates 5 crores to CM Relief Fund

Vijayawada: Pharma giant Divi Labs donated Rs 5 crore and construction company NCC Limited Rs 1 crore to Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney at her camp office here on Tuesday to CM Relief Fund to fight COVID-19. The CS complimented the corporate firms for their helping hand to overcome the problem of Covid-19.

Divi's Labs vice-president Prakash Divi and NCC Limited director SRK Surya handed over cheques to the Chief Secretary. Divi's Labs had already spent more than Rs 5 crore for supplying essential commodities to 28,000 people, body cover suits, gloves, N95 masks and other material for 47 village panchayats, 500 mattresses and furniture for the quarantine centres, according to Prakash Divi.