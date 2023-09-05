Live
- Low pressure forming in Bay of Bengal: Heavy rain forecast for 5 days
- 819 gms of gold seized at Shamshabad airport
- Decorative streetlights to give new look to Vijayawada
- ISKCON to celebrate Janmashtami for 3 days
- TTD postpones supply of sticks to devotees
- MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy releases water from Velikallu project
- Hyderabad: Heavy rain throws traffic into a tizzy netizens livid over collapse of infra
- Vijayawada: Durga temple gets Rs 3.12 cr Hundi income
- Special pujas mark Pavitrotsavams
- BJP set to clinch power in Telangana
Vijayawada: Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri earned Rs 3,12,45,632 hundi income for 19 days. The average income per day is Rs16.44 lakh. The temple authorities conducted hundi counting at Sri Mallikarjuna Maha mandapam on Monday. Temple EO D Bhramarambha and Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambau supervised the count.
Besides, the devotees also offered 800 grams of gold ornaments and 6.600 kg of silver jewelry. In addition to that, the devotees also offered 715 USA Dollars, 210 Canada dollars,120 Singapore dollars, 1000 China yuvans, 10 England pounds, 23 Malaysian ringgits, 2.5 Omani riyals, 142 Qatari riyals, 120 Swedish krona, 285 UAE Dirhams to the goddess Sri Kanaka Durga. In addition to that, the pilgrims also offered Rs 1.07 lakh through e-hundi.