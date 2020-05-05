Vijayawada: Food distributed to 400 staff on Covid-19 duty

Vijayawada: As part of the service activities the Indian Police Officers' Wives Association (IPOWA) Krishna district branch distributed food to 400 police personnel, ward and village volunteers, employees of the APSRTC, staff of the Prohibition and Excise department, the Revenue and other staff, who are taking part in the Covid-19 services in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.



M Hemamani, wife of Krishna district Superintendent of Police M Ravindranath Babu, personally supervised the cooking for 400 people. The kit includes food packet, water bottle, butter milk and a mango.

The food distribution was arranged on the suggestion of the president of the IPOWA Shilloi Sawang, wife of DGP Gautam Sawang. The members of the IPOWA are taking part in the service activities in the State.

Hemamani speaking on the occasion, said she was immensely delighted to take part in the service activity and praised the staff who are taking part in the fight against Covid-19. Additional SP M Sattibabu, AR Additional SP Satyanarayana, Bandar DSP Mahaboob Basha and others participated in the event.