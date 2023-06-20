Live
Vijayawada gets respite from heat and high temperature
Highlights
Vijayawada: Finally, Vijayawada got respite from scorching heat and sultry weather conditions as temperature came down and some parts of the city recorded showers and light rain. Denizens are desperately waiting for relief from the summer and monsoon arrived this afternoon.
Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority yesterday announced the onset of monsoon in the state and spreading across the state by Tuesday and Wednesday.
The dark clouds hovered over the city and temperature came down giving big relief to the people.
