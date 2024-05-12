Vijayawada: Heavy rush at bus, railway stations as people head home to vote

Vijayawada : With only two days left for the Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, a large number of people are travelling from Vijayawada to other places, particularly to North coastal districts. Pandit Nehru Bus Station in Vijayawada witnessed unprecedented rush on Saturday with passengers, who are travelling to their native places to cast their votes. Many voters wish to cast their votes in their respective places.

Though thousands of people from other districts live in Vijayawada, they prefer to cast their votes in their native places. Vijayawada railway station is also witnessing similar rush with passengers setting off to their native places.

Meanwhile, Vijayawada-Hyderabad national highway has also witnessed huge rush with thousands of vehicles coming from Hyderabad.

Thousands of people from Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts have also headed to Andhra Pradesh on Saturday to cast their votes in the Assembly and Lok Sabha polls. Buses and trains were crowded with families who were on their way to their hometowns to participate in the polling process.

Cars, buses and other transport vehicles queued up at toll plazas on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as many families left for their native places in their cars or other vehicles.

It is estimated that around 12 lakh voters of Andhra Pradesh origin reside in Hyderabad. They are likely to travel on Saturday and Sunday to reach their destinations to participate in balloting.

Such a large number of people travel from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh only on the occasion of the Sankranti festival.Railway and bus stations in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and outskirts were packed with passengers heading to their destinations.

A huge rush of passengers was seen at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Jubilee Bus Station. The buses for Andhra Pradesh are also being operated from places like LB Nagar, Aramghar, Kukatpally and other points.

Passengers travelling to Vijayawada, Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and other places in Andhra Pradesh had already reserved their tickets in about 400 buses of APSRTC.