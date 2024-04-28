Vijayawada: Jagan cheated people on pre-poll promises says Lanka Dinakar

Vijayawada : BJP Andhra Pradesh chief official spokesperson Lanka Dinakar alleged Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not fulfilled his prepoll promises in five years of YSRCP rule and came out with another manifesto. He termed the party manifesto released on Saturday as the ‘old wine in old bottle’.

In a press release on Saturday, Dinakar said Amma Vodi money is going back to the government in the form of exorbitant prices of liquor.



He said the YSRCP government has increased power tariff and fleecing the people. He alleged that the government failed to implement the Kapu Nestham and once again misleading the Kapus. He alleged that the CM is again cheating the beneficiaries of pensions and asked from when the government will give Rs 3,500 pension. He stated the government failed to implement Kalyanamashtu and Shadi Tohfa.



Dinakar alleged that YSRCP government failed to construct the houses as promised in the budget and alleged that it failed to implement the Aarogyasri scheme properly resulting in patients suffering as bills are not being paid to hospitals by the state government.

