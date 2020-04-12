Vijayawada: Lockdown impacts APTDC development activities

Vijayawada: Lockdown being implemented to check the spread of Covid-19 is badly affecting the tourism in Vijayawada and the APTDC is losing its revenue as the boating operations suspended and the cottages and hotels run by the APTDC are closed. Due to halting of all kinds of transport facilities, the visitors have no access to the Punnami ghat, the prime destination for visitors in the city.

The APTDC and some private organizations operate boats in Krishna river from Punnami ghat to Bhavani island. Due to lockdown and fear of spreading Covid-19, people are not visiting the Punnami ghat. Moreover, the APTDC has closed the cottages. All these factors badly affected the tourism in the city for nearly three weeks. It is expected the lockdown would continue some more weeks. On an average the APTDC is losing revenue of Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh every month in Krishna and Guntur districts.

According to senior officer, the APTDC lost revenue of more than Rs four crore in two districts since the boat tragedy in Godavari river. After the incident the State government had suspended the boat operations across the state including in Krishna river, Vijayawada.

Floods in Krishna river also damaged infrastructure facilities in Bhavani island. After the renovation, the Bhavani island was opened for the public in February/March. Followiing lockdown, again the island was closed for visitors and the APTDC suspended all activities. The APTDC is losing revenue not only in Krishna and Guntur districts, but also across the State, said a senior officer.

He said the APTDC could not take up development activities in near future due to losing revenue as Covid-19 badly affected tourism and its revenue. Closure of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple, Durga temple in Vijayawada also affected tourism in the city. Everyday about 50,000 devotees visit the Durga temple on average. Due to the lockdown, the temple was also closed for visitors for three weeks.