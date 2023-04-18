Vijayawada: Minister Perni Venkatramaiah lambasts Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan over remarks against YSRCP leaders

Vijayawada : Former Minister Perni Venkatramaiah (Nani) came down heavily on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for warning YSRCP leaders over their remarks on Telangana Minister.

It may be noted that Pawan Kalyan condemning the remarks of YSRCP leaders on Telangana on Monday stated that YSRCP leaders should not blame people of entire Telangana and instead they should blame concerned Minister only. He said that the senior YSRCP leaders and Chief Minister should warn YSRCP leaders not to make derogatory remarks against Telangana.

Reacting on Pawan Kalyan's remarks, speaking to mediapersons at the party office here on Monday, the former minister expressed surprise over the reaction of Pawan when Telangana Minister started humiliating people of Andhra Pradesh.

He said Pawan made the remarks against YSRCP leaders to protect his properties and movie business in Telangana. He said that Pawan was trying to politicise the issue for his political mileage.

The Minister said Pawan used to overreact whenever anybody criticised TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu or his son Lokesh.

He alleged that Pawan has entered into a secret deal with KCR and started supporting Telangana.

Referring to Visakha Steel Plant privatisation issue, the former Minister said that Pawan was expressing lip sympathy on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue and failed to exert pressure on BJP leaders in New Delhi to stop privatisation of the steel plant.

Meanwhile, Kapu Corporation chairman Adapa Seshu said that Pawan Kalyan's remarks indicate degrading people of AP. He said that the YSRCP leaders gave a counter to the comments of Telangana minister Harish Rao. He said Pawan should apologise to AP people for his comments.