Vijayawada: National flags distributed to railway staff

Vijayawada: As part of "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, the Vijayawada Division of the South Central Railway (SCR) launched distribution of Indian national flags programme on Monday at Railway Divisional Office compound here with Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan as the chief guest.

Har Ghar Tiranga is an initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

Flags were distributed to the entire staff of Vijayawada Division. Supervisors from various depots based at Rajahmundry, Nellore, Ongole, Kakinada, Eluru and Tuni were called upon to collect the Indian National Flags and hoist them at their homes.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivendra Mohan said that the idea is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the national flag. The DRM said that national flags were procured in huge numbers and the same shall be supplied to entire 16,424 employees working in all the depots, stations of Vijayawada Division. He directed the staff to hoist the same with pride at their respective homes from August 13 to 15 and also upload the selfie images with the flag at https://harghartiranga.com/ .

The DRM said that various programmes will be organised by the Division as a part of "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign. M Srikanth, ADRM, Operations, M Bala Muralidhar, Sr DPO, M Ravi Kiran, Sr DME, Nusrat M Mandrupkar, PRO other branch officers, inspectors and staff participated in the flag distribution programme.