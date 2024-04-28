Live
Just In
Vijayawada: NDA parties stage stir at Sectt for timely pensions
Representatives of TDP, JSP and BJP submit a memorandum to EC demanding distribution of pensions on May 1 at the doorstep of beneficiaries
Vijayawada : The TDP-BJP-Jana Sena alliance leaders staged protest at the Secretariat on Saturday demanding distribution of pensions at door step on May 1. They alleged that the government has been delaying pensions with ulterior motives.
Speaking on the occasion, former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao said the government cleared the bills related to ministers and MLAs to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore but delayed the distribution of pensions earlier this month.
As a result of it, 33 people died of heat and exhaustion while making rounds to designated places to get pension. He said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner on April 24 and the Election Commission directed the state government to distribute pensions in time. He said the village and ward secretariat staff can distribute pensions as per schedule at doorsteps.
Apart from Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah, Pilli Manikya Rao, BJP leaders Lanka Dinakar, V Suryanarayana Raju Jana Sena leader Ravikrishna Nunna submitted a memorandum to chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy demanding distribution of pensions on May 1.
In a letter submitted to chief secretary, the alliance leaders requested him to make arrangements for distribution of pensions at the doorstep of pensioners on May 1 as per the instructions of Election Commission of India. They appealed for deployment of secretariat staff, teachers and village revenue officers for the purpose.