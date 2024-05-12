Live
One killed, many injured as building hit in Russia
A heavy weapons strike on a residential block in the city of Belgorod in Russia's southern border region has killed one person, media reports and officials said on Sunday.
One woman was killed, and 29 people were injured, according to initial findings by Russian investigators.
Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov blamed the Ukrainian military for the "massive shelling."
Several photos of a building from which an entire section of apartments was blown out by the impact were published on social networks.
There had previously been a missile alert in the region near Ukraine, where Russian forces have been waging a full-scale war since February 2022.
